The Big Story: Barisan Nasional fine-tuning candidate list to head off sabotage at tight polls

Malaysia’s ruling Barisan Nasional is expected to unveil its slate of candidates for the Nov 19 general election on Tuesday evening.

The Straits Times has learnt that several Umno figures in the caretaker Cabinet are likely to be dropped from the candidate list, and popular Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has yet to secure a constituency.

In other headlines, DBS Bank has again increased the interest rates on its flagship Multiplier savings account to 4.1 per cent a year, up from 3.5 per cent previously. This comes a day after OCBC Bank made a similar move as competition sharpens for customer deposits.