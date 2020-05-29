The Big Story: Balancing public health and S'pore's economic recovery post circuit breaker

SINGAPORE - Join senior health correspondent Salma Khalik and a panel of infectious diseases experts as they discuss how Singapore can transition safely into the three phases of reopening post circuit breaker.

The panellists are:

- Professor Leo Yee Sin, executive director of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID)

- Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore (NUS)

- Professor David Heymann, infectious disease epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

They will discuss if Singapore is being too cautious with the plans to reopen the economy, given the low number of Covid-19 community transmissions, and when an effective and safe Covid-19 vaccine can be developed.

The panel discussion is a special episode of The Big Story, a news talk show broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube.

