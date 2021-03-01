The Big Story: Aung San Suu Kyi appears in good health in court hearing, says lawyer

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Monday (March 1), a Myanmar court filed two more charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, said a lawyer acting for her.

This comes as protesters marched in defiance of a crackdown by security forces that killed at least 18 people on Sunday. Demonstrators in Yangon used bamboo poles, sofas and tree branches to erect barricades in the streets.

Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee gives her take on whether calls for foreign intervention will help the situation.

Separately, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has urged all parties in Myanmar to find a way to return to the path of democratic transition.

Speaking in Parliament, he said this can only begin if President Win Myint, leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the other political detainees are immediately released.

Dr Balakrishan also called on Myanmar to halt all acts of violence and the use of lethal force on protesters.

We also share highlights of the Defence Ministry's (Mindef) Budget expenditure plans, including Singapore's first high-level biosafety containment lab.