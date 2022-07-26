The Big Story: Asean 'denounces' execution of 4 activists in Myanmar

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Asean "denounces and is strongly disappointed by" the Myanmar junta's execution of four activists, Asean chair Cambodia said in a statement on Tuesday (July 26).

The executions went ahead despite appeals by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, in his capacity as Asean Chair, for the sentences to be reconsidered, the statement said.

It said this is an issue the grouping takes seriously.

Separately, nightlife destination Clarke Quay is refreshing its tenant mix to have day-and-night offerings after a year-long revamp.

CapitaLand, which owns and manages the area, said on Tuesday that the $62 million revamp will begin in the third quarter of 2022, and will be completed in the third quarter of 2023, with Clarke Quay to be operational throughout.

And, what are Team Singapore's strongest medal chances at the Asean Para Games, which will take place from July 30 to August 6 in Indonesia? Journalist Laura Chia joins the show to share her views