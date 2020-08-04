The Big Story: Are stricter measures against errant PMD users working?; Philippines back under Covid-19 lockdown

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Tuesday's episode (Aug 4), we will speak to journalist Toh Ting Wei on whether stricter measures previously implemented against errant personal mobility device (PMD) users have been successful.

This comes after 10 people were arrested for allegedly riding dangerously along Sheares Avenue on PMDs and power-assisted bicycles in a video that was shared widely online.

He will also be sharing more about the updated guidelines for walking, cycling or riding a PMD on public paths, introduced by the Land Transport Authority last week.

Meanwhile, the Philippines' capital of Manila and four surrounding provinces are back under lockdown after a spike in Covid-19 cases.

We will talk to Philippines correspondent Raul Dancel on the latest situation there.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include former Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak found guilty of all charges in his first trial, and mental battle as 'Covid fatigue' hits home.