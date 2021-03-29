The Big Story: Are S'pore employees, companies ready to adopt a hybrid work model?

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Monday (March 29), the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said that six food and beverage (F&B) outlets were ordered to close and three were fined for breaching safe management measures.

One of them, Club Mao by Barcode in Oriental Plaza, was ordered to close for the second time. This comes after it failed to minimise physical interactions by allowing staff to host groups of customers at different tables on March 19.

Meanwhile, a Straits Times online poll has revealed that three in four people who are currently working from home do not wish to return to the workplace. Nearly 2,600 readers took part in the survey.

The majority of respondents said they get to save money because they're not commuting or eating out as much.

We speak to Professor Paulin Tay Straughan, professor of sociology at the Singapore Management University (SMU). She tells us if employees and companies are ready to adopt the hybrid work model even beyond the pandemic and make it a norm in the future.

Separately, private sector doctors here are unhappy with Integrated Shield Plan insurers for excluding many private specialists from their panel of doctors for policyholders.

They say the panels are "highly exclusive", with private specialists making up only 21 per cent of all doctors on the panels.

Senior correspondent Joyce Teo explains how this situation can affect policyholders.

Looking overseas, the giant Ever Given container ship - wedged across the Suez Canal - was partially refloated on Monday morning, after being stuck for six days.

We also share other news in Singapore and around the world.