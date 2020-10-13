The Big Story: Anwar's latest bid to be Malaysia's PM; How to guard against home cams hacking

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

On Tuesday (Oct 13), Malaysia's opposition leader, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, said he has presented documentation proving his claim of a majority in Parliament to the King.

The ruler is now expected to make a decision in the coming days based on the evidence submitted to him.

We will speak to Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh on how the matter will play out for Mr Anwar, and if he will succeed in his bid to be Malaysia's prime minister.

Meanwhile, security cameras in Singapore homes have been hacked and the footage shared online.

Clips from the hacked footage were uploaded on pornographic sites recently, with several explicitly tagged as being from Singapore.

Tech editor Irene Tham will share more on how to prevent such hacks from happening and whether our personal gadgets, like mobile phones and tablets, are susceptible to similar hacks.

