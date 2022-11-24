The Big Story: Anwar Ibrahim sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister

Cheow Sue-Ann
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Anwar Ibrahim, 75, was sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister on Thursday, ending a 24-year wait to lead the country.

In a black baju melayu, with gold sampin, Mr Anwar wore a wide smile as he was called upon to take his oath of office.

The ceremony was attended by leaders from both his PH and Barisan Nasional.

Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh joins the programme to share his views on this development.   

