The Big Story: Angry weekend of Hong Kong protests after mask ban, and Brazil football superstars in S'pore

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Monday's (Oct 7) episode, regional correspondent Elizabeth Law will talk about how Hong Kong is picking up the pieces following an angry weekend of protests over the face mask ban, and China's reaction to the protests by branding it a "colour revolution".

Then, assistant sports editor Jonathan Wong will share more on Brazil football superstar Neymar's arrival in Singapore, and how having a strong football team like Brazil visiting Singapore will be good for the scene here.

Lastly, journalist Amanda Chai will put a sweat-proof, stain-proof, and waterproof shorts to a water test, and shares her experience wearing the biodegradable shorts.

Topics covered in previous episodes include new government measures to encourage parenthood and marriage, and why Singapore topped a list of 105 global cities which are most ready for disruption brought about by artificial intelligence.