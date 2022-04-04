The Big Story: All nightlife businesses in S'pore can resume from April 19

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

After a two-year halt due to the pandemic, all nightlife businesses in Singapore will be allowed to fully reopen from April 19, with Covid-19 safety measures in place, said the authorities on Monday (April 4).

To ensure the safe resumption of the sector, all nightlife establishments will be subjected to safe management measures (SMMs) imposed on food and beverage establishments, retail liquor establishments, and live performances, where applicable.

For nightlife establishments such as nightclubs and discotheques where dancing among patrons is one of the intended activities, a negative antigen rapid test supervised by a Ministry of Health-approved test provider - either in-person or remotely - will be required for patrons before entry.

Separately, Monday's Parliament sitting saw Members of Parliament (MPs) follow a new seating plan, which splits them into two teams, each with separate areas for breaks.

The new arrangement removes the minimum one seat distance between parliamentarians that was adopted at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and sees all MPs seated within the main chamber.

Covid-19 SMMs, including the use of TraceTogether, SafeEntry and vaccination-differentiated measures, will be reviewed once cases subside further.

Other measures such as safe distancing rules between tables in food and beverage settings will also be reviewed, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told Parliament.

Meanwhile, more support is on the way for households given the economic impact of the conflict in Ukraine, and some Budget measures will be rolled out earlier, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong told Parliament.

He noted that the war has contributed to a further spike in inflation around the world. Other factors, such as supply chain issues, have also contributed to rising prices.

As such, the $100 worth of Community Development Council vouchers for 2022, which was announced in this year's Budget, will be given out to every Singaporean household by the middle of May, said Mr Wong.

In other headlines, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Monday said officially that she will not be running for a second term. This paves the way for the city's No. 2, Chief Secretary John Lee, to make his bid for the post.

Mrs Lam, 64, made the announcement at the start of her daily Covid-19 briefing.

Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang shares more on Mrs Lam's announcement.

Also on the show, four schools in Singapore are currently piloting an Eco Stewardship Programme that aims to nurture the next generation of environmental champions.

In partnership with the Ministry of Education, this week's Smart Parenting segment shows how parents can also participate and help their child adopt eco-friendly habits.