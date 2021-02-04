The Big Story: ACS(I) boy dies after accident at Safra Yishun

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by Multimedia Correspondent Hairianto Diman and Assistant Video Editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

A boy has died after falling during a high-element activity at Safra Yishun on Wednesday (Feb 3). He is believed to be a 15-year-old student from Anglo-Chinese School (Independent).

The Straits Times understands that he was taking part in the school activity organised by Camelot, an outdoor adventure learning company.

Meanwhile, the Health Science Authority said on Wednesday that the side effects for the newly approved Moderna Covid-19 vaccine are similar to those reported about the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is currently being used in Singapore.

They include pain, swelling at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle ache, fever, chills, vomiting, and joint pain after vaccination.

We speak to Professor Ooi Eng Eong, deputy director of Duke-NUS Medical School's Emerging Infectious Diseases Programme. Prof Ooi tells us if there's any significant difference between the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. He also provides an update on the Covid-19 vaccine that is being developed by his Duke-NUS team.

There's also a lot to look forward to inthis week's Life Picks. Journalist Jan Lee joins us to share more about the #MeToo revenge movie 'Promising Young Woman', while Food Editor Tan Hsueh Yun tells you where to find the best artisanal pizzas. And learn more about the art of hand-poked tattoos from Travel Correspondent Clara Lock.