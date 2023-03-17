The Big Story: Abusive patients risk being asked to leave hospital amid growing number of abuse cases

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

Patients who abuse healthcare workers may soon find themselves discharged from medical care by the hospital, if they do not need urgent care.

Caregivers and visitors who abuse and harass medical staff may also be stopped from entering the premises the next time they try to visit, as healthcare institutions in Singapore take a zero-tolerance stance against the abuse and harassment of staff.

These recommendations, by a tripartite workgroup which looked into the issue, come amid a high number of such cases, with about one in three nurses, pharmacists and other workers in the sector either witnessing or experiencing abuse or harassment at least once a week.

In other headlines, a 59-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 61-year-old co-tenant at a Redhill Close flat.

He will be charged in court with murder on Saturday. The offence of murder carries the death penalty.