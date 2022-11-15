The Big Story: About 2.5m S’poreans to get up to $700 in GST, inflation aid from December, says MOF

Cheow Sue-Ann
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times’ weekday online news programme.

About 2.5 million Singaporeans will get up to $700 in cash in December to offset the impact of the goods and services tax (GST) hike.

The $700 comprises two separate payouts – about 2.5 million adult Singaporeans will get up to $500 in cash in December under the one-off Cost-of-Living special payment, as part of the $1.5 billion support package announced in October.

And about 2.9 million adult Singaporeans will receive up to $200 in cash under the GST Assurance Package.

In other headlines, Home loan rates have shot past the 4 per cent mark after DBS Bank and OCBC Bank raised their fixed-rate packages on Tuesday.

DBS is now offering a rate of 4.25 per cent with tenors of two to five years, while OCBC has one- and two-year fixed-rate packages at 4.3 per cent.

The moves from DBS and OCBC come after HSBC raised the fixed rates for its two-year and three-year home loan packages to 4.25 per cent on Nov 8.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top