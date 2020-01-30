The Big Story: 92 Singaporeans evacuated from Wuhan; Hikikomori in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show. The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Thursday's (Jan 30) episode, multimedia journalist Rachel Quek discusses the Government's decision to give every household in Singapore four masks after 10 cases of the Wuhan coronavirus infection were confirmed here.

Next, China Bureau Chief Tan Dawn Wei provides an update on the Wuhan virus situation in China, and across the globe. This will be followed by senior correspondent Tan Ee Lyn's look into how the virus compares to the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (Mers).

Lastly, journalist Cheryl Teh talks about the growing Hikikomori (reclusive adolescents) phenomenon in Singapore and the region.

