The Big Story: 9 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, lowest figure since March 17

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

There were nine new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Tuesday (June 8), including three in the community.

This is the lowest daily number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore since March 17, when there were also nine cases.

Of the community cases, two are currently unlinked, while one is linked to previous cases and had already been placed under quarantine. There was also one unlinked case from a migrant workers' dormitory.

Meanwhile, checks by The Straits Times showed that it has so far taken just over four days for contact tracing efforts to establish links between seemingly unrelated cases and existing clusters.

Journalist Rei Kurohi explains what this might mean for Singapore's efforts to contain the spread of community cases.

Also on the show, Mr Justin Chan, senior partner at law firm Tito Isaac & Co, explains whether the man under police investigation for making racist remarks against an interracial couple in Orchard Road may be liable for promoting enmity between racial groups.

And ST associate editor Chua Mui Hoong explains why there needs to be more coordination between ground-up efforts and big players, such as regulatory agencies, when it comes to helping hawkers affected by the pandemic.

We also share other news in Singapore, and around the world.