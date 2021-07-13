The Big Story: 8 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore linked to KTV cluster

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

Singapore reported 26 new Covid-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (July 13). Among these, 19 were locally transmitted, the highest number since June 17.

Eight of Tuesday's locally transmitted cases were linked to the emerging KTV cluster. This comes as the Health Ministry investigates infections among a group of Vietnamese social hostesses who had frequented KTV lounges or clubs now operating as food and beverage outlets. Their close social contacts are also being looked at.

Journalist David Sun gives an update from Empress KTV at Tanglin Shopping Centre, one of the affected KTV outlets.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong has scrapped an announcement, originally expected on Tuesday, on the Singapore-Hong Kong travel corridor. Under the updated deal, both Singapore and Hong Kong were to make it compulsory for passengers taking designated flights to be fully vaccinated. However, Hong Kong lawmakers pushed for the deal to be scrapped last Friday, as Singapore shifts away from the zero-infection strategy, something Hong Kong places great importance on.

Separately, in spite of Covid-19 travel restrictions and lockdowns, Temasek Holdings made a one-year total shareholder return of 24.5 per cent for the 12 months ended March 31. This comes amid an active year of acquisitions and divestments that also had it gaining from investments that went public.

Associate editor Vikram Khanna discusses Temasek's rebound.

