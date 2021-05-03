The Big Story: 8 more Covid-19 community cases linked to TTSH cluster, bringing total to 35

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

There were 17 new Covid-19 cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health as at Monday noon (May 3).

Of these, 10 are from the community and none from foreign workers' dormitories.

Eight of the new community cases have been linked to the nurse at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and were detected from the testing of patients and staff at the hospital.

In total, there are 35 cases linked to the TTSH cluster so far. It is the largest of nine active clusters in Singapore.

Infectious diseases physician, Dr Asok Kurup, who also chairs the Academy of Medicine's Chapter of Infectious Disease Physicians, gives his take on the TTSH cluster situation.

Meanwhile, thirteen people, aged between 21 and 33, are being investigated for breaching Covid-19 safe distancing rules.

The police said in a statement on Monday that they conducted a raid last Saturday on an office unit in Ubi Road 2 and found the five men and eight women allegedly drinking alcohol and socialising.

Looking overseas, India on Monday reported more than 300,000 new coronavirus cases for the 12th straight day. This takes its overall caseload to just shy of 20 million. Scientists also predict a peak in infections in the coming days.

Medical experts warn that the real infection number across the country of 1.35 billion may be five to 10 times higher than the official tally.