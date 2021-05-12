The Big Story: 7 new Covid-19 community cases linked to Changi Airport cluster, bringing total to 25

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

There were 16 new Covid-19 cases, including 10 in the community, reported on Wednesday (May 12).

Seven of the community cases are linked to the Changi Airport cluster, taking the total number of cases in the cluster to 25.

Another two community infections are linked to previous cases.

Meanwhile, Changi General Hospital (CGH) and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) have put extra precautions in place - after a staff member at each hospital tested positive on Monday (May 10).

JurongHealth Campus, which NTFGH is a part of, said the staff member is now warded in an isolation room. His household contacts were swabbed as well, and all areas he had been in were disinfected.

At CGH, contact tracing and surveillance swab tests are ongoing. Any affected areas have also been thoroughly cleaned.

Separately, veteran journalist Patrick Daniel will return to Singapore Press Holdings to head its media business as interim chief executive after it is transferred to a company limited by guarantee (CLG).

Announcing this on Wednesday, former Cabinet minister Khaw Boon Wan, who will chair the new CLG named SPH Media Trust, said his immediate priority is to ensure a smooth transition without any disruption to current operations.

We also share other news in Singapore, and around the world.