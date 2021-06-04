The Big Story: 7 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, lowest since May 10

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

There were 13 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at noon on Friday (June 4), including seven are in the community. Of the community cases, two are currently unlinked, while the remaining five linked cases had already been placed under quarantine.

This comes as a major swabbing exercise - possibly the largest of its kind here to date - takes place for residents of Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 and those working nearby .

Professor Paul Tambyah, a senior consultant in the division of infectious diseases at the National University Hospital, explains why no stone should be left unturned as the authorities ramp up testing to detect possible 'hidden' cases .

Also on the show, ST associate editor Ravi Velloor weighs in whether China's new three-child policy plan can fix its population problem.

We also share other news in Singapore, and around the world.