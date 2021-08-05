The Big Story: 64% of S'pore's population fully vaccinated as at Aug 3

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

As Covid-19 infections continue to rise in Singapore, the number of hotels that have served as isolation facilities has jumped from more than 70 in May to more than 90 as at Wednesday (Aug 4), said the Ministry of National Development.

Since March last year, these hotels have - at some point - been used as government quarantine facilities or stay-home notice dedicated facilities.

Separately, in an update on Wednesday night, the Health Ministry said as at Aug 3, 64 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated, while 77 per cent have received at least one dose

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post on Thursday, co-chair of the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force Lawrence Wong said that his team would be giving an update on the Covid-19 situation soon.

And there has been lots of chatter online following news that safe distancing enforcement officers can enter, inspect and search premises - including residences - without a warrant, to check if Covid-19 regulations are being complied with.

Earlier this week, actor Nick Mikhail posted videos on Instagram questioning why URA and police officers were able enter his home on July 31 without a warrant or court order.

Kalco Law LLC lawyer Joshua Tong shares more on the issue.

In this week's Life Picks, journalist Sarah R Stanley talks about fun destination trailers produced by tourism boards around the world. And journalist Jan Lee recommends shows to watch on Netflix over the National Day long weekend.