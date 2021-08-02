The Big Story: 61% of S'pore population fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with 1 week until National Day

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Giving an update on Singapore's Covid-19 vaccination drive in Parliament on Monday (Aug 2), Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary said 61 per cent of the population have completed the full two-dose vaccination regimen as of Saturday (July 31).

Steady progress is also being made with seniors, he noted, with 79 per cent of those aged 70 and above having received at least one dose. About 1,000 seniors are also signing up for vaccination each day.

Dr Janil, however, noted that the remaining 21 per cent, or more than 96,000 seniors, have not booked a vaccination appointment. This is six percentage points higher than the general population.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has announced that anyone aged 18 and above can now walk in to get their jabs without an appointment at 11 community vaccination centres offering the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

Moving on to the Tokyo Olympics. Singaporean sailors Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low will have to wait a day to compete in the women's 49er FX medal race, as Monday's sailing programme has been postponed due to a lack of wind at the Enoshima Yachting Harbour.

And in the 200 metres heats, Singapore's fastest woman Shanti Pereira finished 39th out of 41 sprinters despite clocking her season's best time of 23.96 seconds.