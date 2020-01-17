The Big Story: 6 more TEL stations opening later this year, Punggol Digital District, Bugis street market makeover

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Friday's (Jan 17) episode, journalist Wong Kai Yi talks about the announcement by the Land Transport Authority that six more stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line will be opening later this year.

Next, journalist Lester Wong talks about the facilities and features of the Punggol Digital District.

Lastly, journalist Clement Yong shares more on the proposed revamp plans for Bugis street market, and the concerns raised by tenants and shoppers regarding the redevelopment of the area.

In #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Dylan Ang looks at the stories trending online.

He talks about the iconic analogue flight information boards being removed from Terminal 2, the British lady who called Nasi Lemak "wickedly bad", and the ex-Malaysian beauty queen and her husband, who were ordered to pay $1.2 million to Q&M Dental Group.