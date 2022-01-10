The Big Story: 555 of the 802 who died of Covid-19 in 2021 were not fully vaccinated, says Ong Ye Kung

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday (Jan 10), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung shared that a total of 555 of the 802 who died of Covid-19 in 2021 were not fully vaccinated, stressing this group of people are still "the most prone" to falling seriously ill when infected.

Although the unvaccinated account for a small proportion of the population, they contributed to 70 per cent of the deaths.

The remaining 247 were vaccinated with a range of locally available vaccines.

Mr Ong also said there are currently no plans to introduce vaccination-differentiated measures for children aged 12 and below.

In other headlines, an Australian judge ruled on Monday that Novak Djokovic be released from immigration detention, finding the government's decision to revoke the tennis star's visa to enter the country was "unreasonable".

Judge Anthony Kelly ordered Djokovic be released within 30 minutes and his passport and other travel documents returned to him, rekindling the world No. 1's chance to win a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, which starts next Monday.

Also on the show, Ms Tania Chin, a partner in the criminal litigation team at law firm Withers KhattarWong talks about the legal issues surrounding uploading or distributing obscene material on platforms like OnlyFans.

The site is in the spotlight after Singaporean Titus Low was accused on Dec 30 of uploading obscene material to his OnlyFans account between April and October 2021.