The Big Story: 5 new local Covid-19 cases, including family cluster of 3; impact of the pandemic on Singapore

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Thursday (Dec 31), 30 new Covid-19 infections were reported, among them five new locally transmitted ones. Of these, three are a family cluster involving a harbour pilot, who was detected from Rostered Routine Testing (RRT). The other two are family members of another Covid-19 patient, who was reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, it has been a year since the world came to know of Covid-19. News editor Karamjit Kaur and associate news editor Chang Ai-Lien share more on the issues that were brought to the fore, and the ones that readers cared about the most.

With 2021 just hours away, food editor Tan Hsueh Yun, film correspondent John Lui and senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern share their picks for the new year in this week's Life Weekend Picks.