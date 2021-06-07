The Big Story: 5 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore; lowest number since May 10

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

There were five new Covid-19 community cases reported on Monday (June 7). All five are linked to previous cases, and the patients were already in quarantine when their infections were detected.

This is the lowest number of community infections since May 10, when there were three such cases.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post on Sunday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that Singapore is "heading in the right direction", with overall infection numbers over the last seven days dropping further from the past week.

He added that it is encouraging that unlinked cases have fallen from 18 per cent to 15 per cent of new cases.

Professor Dale Fisher, an infectious disease expert from the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore, weighs in on Singapore's progress during phase 2 (heightened alert), which is expected to last at least until June 13.

Separately, the Health Ministry said on Monday that a message that has been circulating on messaging app WhatsApp claiming that Covid-19 treatment protocols in Singapore have changed following a coronavirus patient autopsy is untrue.

Also on the show, journalist Jan Lee shares more on her main takeaways from the latest CloseUp episode. Put together by Ms Lee, it focuses on the life of social media influencers.

We also share other news in Singapore, and around the world.