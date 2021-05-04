The Big Story: 5 new Covid-19 cases linked to TTSH cluster, bringing total to 40

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

There were 17 new Covid-19 cases confirmed as at Tuesday noon (May 4), including five from the community.

All five cases were detected from the Health Ministry's proactive testing of patients, visitors and staff at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) or their close contacts, and had already been placed on quarantine.

In total, 40 cases are now linked to the TTSH cluster.

Multimedia correspondent Yeo Sam Jo shares the latest live from TTSH.

Meanwhile, a Ministry of Social and Family Development report found that a bigger percentage of married couples are going their separate ways in recent years, especially among those who tied the knot more recently.

The report, which tracked 29 cohorts of all couples who wed between 1987 and 2015, also found that marriages among those who wed more recently break up earlier compared with those who were married for a longer time.

Mr Arthur Ling, deputy executive director at Fei Yue Community Services, weighs in on the findings.

Looking overseas, Bill and Melinda Gates, two of the most influential philanthropists in the world, said on Monday that they are divorcing after 27 years of marriage.

In a joint petition for dissolution of marriage filed at the King County Superior Court in Seattle, the couple stated: "The marriage is irretrievably broken."

