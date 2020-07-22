The Big Story: $45m tourism campaign to save local businesses; Duke-NUS Covid-19 vaccine approved for clinical trials

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Wednesday (July 22), the Singapore Tourism Board launched the $45-million SingapoRediscovers tourism campaign to encourage Singaporeans to support local lifestyle and tourism businesses.

Correspondent Tiffany Fumiko Tay shares the details of this nine-month campaign, and how it will help to boost the sector.

Multimedia journalist Renee Poh also gives a report on how three hotels here are gearing up to welcome guests after more than 80 hotels were given the green light to reopen for staycations.

We then speak to the deputy director of the emerging infectious diseases programme at Duke-NUS Medical School, Professor Ooi Eng Eong, about a Covid-19 vaccine developed by the school and US pharmaceutical company Arcturus Therapeutics, which has received approval for clinical trials.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the Covid-19 situation in Hong Kong and the outcome of this year's general election.