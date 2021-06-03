The Big Story: 45 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 35 in the community

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

There were 45 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at noon on Thursday (June 3), including 35 community cases.

Of these local cases, 22 are from the MINDSville @ Napiri cluster. The cluster has grown to 27 cases so far.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Thursday that the "hidden" Covid-19 cases that continue to circulate within the community remain a cause for concern. He added that the recent outbreak at the MINDSville @ Napiri home is a "stark reminder" of this fact.

Separately, the national Covid-19 vaccination drive for more than 400,000 students aged 12 and above kicked off at 8am on Thursday, starting with those taking their N, O, and A-level examinations.

Principal of Queenstown Secondary School, Mdm Rasidah Rahim, shares more on the vaccination response from her school.

And don't miss this week's Life Picks.

Music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi talks about pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo, while food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke recommends his food picks from the Coconut Club and Chef Sham.

Also on the show, film correspondent John Lui reviews Black Summer. The second season of this zombie thriller premieres on Netflix on June 17.

We also share other news in Singapore, and around the world.