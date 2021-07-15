The Big Story: 42 new local Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 33 linked to KTV cluster

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day. The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Singapore reported 48 new Covid-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (July 15). Of these, 42 were locally transmitted, including 33 who were linked to the growing KTV cluster. That cluster now has 87 cases.

The remaining six cases are imported.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has urged those who have visited the clubs or similar KTV lounges operating as F&B outlets to come forward for confidential Covid-19 testing.

Professor Teo Yik Ying, Dean of NUS' Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, discusses the Government's approach in handling the growing cluster, and how the recent developments may affect Singapore's reopening plans.

Looking overseas, daily new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia have hit a new record for the third straight day. Over 13,200 infections were reported in the country.

Meanwhile, Indonesia, which saw its daily Covid-19 cases surpassing India’s on Wednesday, is bracing for a further worsening of the outbreak. Thailand, which is dealing with the possibility that an influx of international travellers could worsen the Covid-19 situation, reported a daily record of 98 deaths on Thursday.

And don't miss this week's Life Picks.

Food editor Hsueh Yun recommends Sichuan dishes to check out at Sichuan Alley at Telok Ayer.

Journalist Toh Wen Li shares more about the festival organised by Bhaskar's Academy of Arts, which spotlights the works of multi-ethnic arts groups.

Journalist Jan Lee reviews the second season of K-drama Hospital Playlist, now available on Netflix.