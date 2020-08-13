The Big Story: 40,000 foreign workers given green light to return to work; Mahathir unveils new party name

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day in the heart of the newsroom.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

About 40,000 foreign construction workers can now resume work without needing to apply for approval from the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), as part of measures to restart work with the necessary safeguards in place.

We speak to correspondent Yip Wai Yee on the reactions from the construction companies and the outlook for the construction sector moving forward.

Former Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad unveiled the name of his new political party, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, through a Malay poem.

Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh weighs in on how similar or different this party is compared to the existing Malay-centric parties, Umno and Bersatu.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the first look at clinical human trials in Singapore for a Covid-19 vaccine and the resurgence of Covid-19 infections in Japan.