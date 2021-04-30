The Big Story: 4 new local Covid-19 cases in S'pore linked to TTSH cluster; 13 in total so far

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Nine community cases were among the 24 new Covid-19 infections reported on Friday (April 30).

Of the nine cases, eight are linked to previous cases, including four who are linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster. This brings the total number of cases linked to the hospital to 13.

Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore weighs in on this developing situation.

Meanwhile, mandatory online theory tests for electric scooter and electric bicycle riders will begin from June 30, said the Land Transport Authority on Friday.

The handbooks for both theory tests have been published online, and will cover three modules for both groups of riders.

Looking overseas, at least 44 people were crushed to death at an over-crowded religious bonfire festival in Israel on Friday.

The crush occurred as tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the Mount Meron tomb of the 2nd-century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai. The people were attending the annual Lag B'Omer commemorations that include all-night prayer, mystical songs and dance.

We also share other news in Singapore, and around the world.