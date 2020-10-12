The Big Story: 4 new Covid-19 cases, lowest since March 4; 8 out of 10 prefer to work from home

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Monday (Oct 12), the Health Ministry reported four new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one case in the community.

This is the lowest daily count since March 4, when two cases were reported.

A survey of nearly 1,800 people, commissioned by The Straits Times, found that eight out of 10 now say they prefer to work from home or have flexible working arrangements.

We will speak to executive director of the Singapore Human Resources Institute, Mr Alvin Goh, on whether the hybrid work arrangement will become permanent in Singapore.

Meanwhile, multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow reports on the jobs on offer in the retail sector despite the Covid-19 impact.

We will also bring to you the latest news in Singapore and around the world.