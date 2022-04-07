The Big Story: 4 HDB blocks in Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 picked for Sers

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Four Housing Board blocks in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 have been picked for the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme, the first such project announced since May 2018.

On Thursday (April 7), HDB announced the selection of Blocks 562 to 565, comprising 606 units, for redevelopment.

Completed in 1979, flats in these four blocks are around 43 years old, and comprise mainly three-room and four-room units.

Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at real estate firm OrangeTee & Tie, weighs in on this development.

Meanwhile, the latest edition of the National School Games is now taking place at Our Tampines Hub. The Games had been halted and cancelled when the pandemic first broke out in 2020.

Video presenter Olivia Quay reports from the opening ceremony of the Games.

In other headlines, 25 million residents in China's largest city remain confined to their homes, as Shanghai continues to conduct more Covid-19 tests and report more infections.

It has been over 10 days since the lockdown was first imposed in the eastern areas, before expanding to cover the whole city.

China correspondent Elizabeth Law shares the latest updates.

And in this week's Life Picks, senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern discusses the winners of The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards, while travel correspondent Clara Lock shares tips on what travellers need to do to stay safe before and during their trips.