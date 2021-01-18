The Big Story: 37,000 front-liners in aviation, maritime sectors to get Covid-19 vaccines

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

A mass exercise to vaccinate 37,000 front-line workers in the aviation and maritime sectors began on Monday (Jan 18) and is set to be completed within two months.

About 13,000 workers have registered to get their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine this week.

Meanwhile, experts The Straits Times spoke to said sporadic Covid-19 cases identified in foreign worker's dormitories last week are not a cause for alarm.

No new dorm cases had been reported since Dec 15 last year until a construction worker staying in Seatown Dormitory tested positive last Tuesday (Jan 12).

Journalist Kok Yufeng tells us more about what the experts recommend.

We will also share the latest news in Singapore and around the world.