The Big Story: $370 million in JSS payouts wrongly paid out to companies

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

An excess of $370 million in wage support was erroneously paid out last year after the Government used the wrong dates to determine the amount that 5,400 companies should get.

The same error also resulted in an excess of $1.2 million being paid out in foreign worker levy waivers and rebates to 360 companies.

Announcing the erroneous Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) and levy waiver and rebate payments on Thursday (April 8), the ministries of Trade and Industry, Finance, and Manpower said the mistake was discovered in November last year when the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore found anomalies in its regular processing checks on the JSS.

Looking overseas, Tokyo is planning to return to stricter virus measures, as Covid-19 cases there hit a two-month high.

South Korea also reported its highest daily figure as well, since early January - with 700 new cases.

And don't miss our Life Picks segment.

Assistant Life editor Olivia Ho recommends her picks for this year's Singapore International Festival of Arts while film correspondent John Lui shares what fans of the Mortal Kombat franchise can expect from the latest movie that is coming out on Thursday.