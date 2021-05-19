The Big Story: 34 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, 4 unlinked

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

The Health Ministry said on Wednesday (May 19) that there were 38 new Covid-19 cases, including 34 in the community.

Four of the new community infections are currently unlinked, while the remaining 30 are linked to previous cases. Among them, 28 had already been quarantined.

With more transmissible Covid-19 strains in the community and evidence showing that the virus can be transmitted through aerosols, the authorities have advised people to choose masks with higher filtration capabilities.

Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore, explains the risk of higher transmissibility in transient settings. He also talks about the additional challenges to Singapore's pandemic management, following reports about the possibility of airborne transmission happening in some settings here.

Meanwhile, home-based learning (HBL) has made a comeback, as schools shut and classes are moved online. But there was a less-than-smooth start, with some students having trouble accessing the Student Learning Space portal in the morning.

The Education Ministry has since confirmed that the online system has been restored to normal.

Three parents share how they managed the first day of HBL for their children.

We also share other news in Singapore, and around the world.