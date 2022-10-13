The Big Story: 3,000 BTO flats to be built in Dover Forest; first of 3 projects will launch in November

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Around 3,000 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats will be built in the eastern half of Dover Forest across three housing projects.

The first will comprise 1,330 three-room and four-room flats in housing blocks with staggered heights to maximise views of the nearby Ulu Pandan Canal and the Holland Grove landed estate beyond.

The blocks facing Ulu Pandan Canal will be low-rise, while those closer to Commonwealth Avenue West will be high-rise, said the Housing Board on Thursday.

Housing correspondent Michelle Ng explains how the new BTO developments differ from previous ones.