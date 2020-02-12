The Big Story: 300 vacate office due to coronavirus case; quarantined at sea due to outbreak; drop in S'pore tourist arrivals

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by assistant video editor Olivia Quay, the show airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Wednesday's episode (Feb 12), we talk about 300 DSB employees vacating their office at Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 3 after an employee was confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus.

Journalist Melissa Heng delves deeper into the spillover effects from the projected fall in visitor arrivals to Singapore. On Tuesday (Feb 11), the Singapore Tourism Board estimated that Singapore will see a drop in tourists by 25 to 30 per cent.

Find out what it's like to be quarantined on board a ship. One of the passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off Yokohama, Japan details his experience.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include a chat with a Pulitzer Prize-winning author on why the coronavirus could be the next big pandemic, as well as Singapore's "drain walkers", and the exclusive with Olympic swimming champion Joseph Schooling.