The Big Story: 3 key revelations from Pritam Singh's Committee of Privileges hearings

Large electricity users in Singapore, such as shopping malls and manufacturing facilities, will be cushioned from the recent volatility in the electricity market under a new scheme that will enable them to buy electricity at fixed rates.

The new Temporary Electricity Contracting Support Scheme, announced by the Energy Market Authority (EMA) on Monday (Dec 13), will allow such users to pay for electricity at a rate capped at 39.7 cents per kilowatt hour.

This fixed-price contract will be valid for the month of January 2022, EMA said, although it could be extended if there is demand in the months ahead.

Science and environment correspondent Audrey Tan shares more on EMA's announcement.

Meanwhile, two more special reports from the Committee of Privileges hearings into the complaint against former Workers' Party (WP) MP Raeesah Khan were released over the weekend.

Senior political correspondent Tham Yuen-C weighs in on the reports, which include testimonies from WP vice-chairman Faisal Manap and party secretary-general Pritam Singh.

Also on the show, opinion editor Grace Ho shares more on an auction of non-fungible tokens organised by The Straits Times. The proceeds from this event will go to the ST School Pocket Money Fund.