The Big Story: 29 new Covid-19 cases confirmed on Dec 22; highest in 3 months

On Tuesday (Dec 22), Singapore reported 29 new coronavirus cases, all of which were imported.

It is the highest daily number of cases reported since Sep 21, when 31 cases were reported.

Separately, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said in a statement on Tuesday that five food and beverage outlets have been ordered to close, while 16 other outlets and 36 individuals will be fined for breaching safe management measures.

Separately, the first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Singapore on Monday (Dec 21).

We speak to journalist Toh Ting Wei, who was present at Changi Airport to witness the arrival of the Singapore Airlines cargo flight carrying the vaccines. He tells us about the mood on the ground on Monday evening and what happens next now that the vaccines are on our shores.

