The Big Story: 27 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, including 11 unlinked

The Health Ministry reported 38 new Covid-19 cases, including 27 in the community, on Tuesday (May 18). Of the community cases, 11 are currently unlinked. The remaining 16 are linked to previous cases.

14 of the community cases had already been quarantined.

There were also 11 imported cases. Of these, six are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

As Tan Tock Seng Hospital progressively reopens for admissions on Tuesday, it said that it has strengthened defences but acknowledged it will never be able to eliminate all Covid-19 risks.

Multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow provides live updates from TTSH.

Separately, in-camp training for operationally ready national servicemen has been deferred and the individual physical proficiency test and other fitness training have been suspended with immediate effect until June 13.

