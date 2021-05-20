The Big Story: 27 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore; ACS (Junior) pupil tests positive

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

The Health Ministry reported 41 new Covid-19 cases, including 27 in the community, on Thursday (May 20). Of the community cases, six are currently unlinked.

The remaining 21 are linked to previous cases. Among them, 15 had already been quarantined.

Meanwhile, a Primary 6 pupil from Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) has tested positive for the virus.

ST has learnt that classmates of the pupil will be quarantined as they have been in close contact with him.

Despite having gone through its worst year in history, Singapore Airlines (SIA) remains confident that, with access to a flush of funds, it is well armed to emerge as a competitive premium carrier when the pandemic recedes.

Chief executive Goh Choon Phong said the cash and resources his airline had access to would ensure that it remains flexible and nimble enough to compete when normality returns.

Associate editor, Ven Sreenivasan, discusses the outlook for SIA.

And don't miss this week's Life Weekend picks.

Senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern shares more about The Commission. This stage production by Singapore's three leading theatre companies is available digitally on Sistic Live.

There's more. Food editor Tan Hsueh Yun recommends her favourite meat dishes from Sin Cuisine. And film correspondent John Lui talks about the five films that will be featured during Singapore Mental Health Film Festival.

We also share other news in Singapore, and around the world.