The Big Story: 24 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, 5 unlinked

There were 31 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at noon on Wednesday (June 2). These include 24 community cases - five currently unlinked and the other 19 linked.

Of the linked cases, 18 had already been placed under quarantine, while one was detected through surveillance.

Meanwhile, more than 65 builders have been found to have flouted safe management measures since they were tightened on May 16. Of these, 26 were ordered to stop work for three days.

Separately, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday approved a Covid-19 vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech for emergency-use listing. This is the second Chinese-produced shot to get the WHO's endorsement.

The Sinovac vaccine joins others from Johnson & Johnson and Oxford-AstraZeneca that have been approved by the WHO for emergency use.

Elsewhere, Singapore's Ministry of Health said on Monday that it would allow unregistered new Covid-19 vaccines through the private healthcare sector.

Dr Tan Teck Jack, chief executive officer of Northeast Medical Group, explains what this new arrangement will mean for his clinics.

Also on the show, three parents with school-going kids share their thoughts on the Covid-19 vaccination exercise for students that starts on Thursday.

