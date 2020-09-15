The Big Story: 23 F&B outlets caught breaking Covid-19 rules; new home sales hit 11-month high

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Tuesday (Sept 15), the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) reported a total of 23 food and beverage outlets caught flouting Covid-19 safe management measures during stepped-up checks by government agencies over the weekend.

Many of these breaches involved groups of more than five people seated together or mingling between tables, as well as serving and consuming alcohol past 10.30pm.

We speak to the director and principal psychologist of The Therapy Room, Dr Geraldine Tan, on why some people break the rules, especially at F&B outlets, and how to cope with "pandemic fatigue" in the long haul.

Meanwhile, figures released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Tuesday revealed new home sales in Singapore continued to rise for a fourth straight month, reaching the highest since September 2019.

We talk to the chief executive officer of PropNex Realty Mr Ismail Gafoor on why there is still demand for new private properties amid Singapore's worst economic recession.