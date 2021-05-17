The Big Story: 21 new Covid-19 community cases, including 11 unlinked cases

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

The Health Ministry said there were 28 new Covid-19 cases as at Monday noon (May 17), including 21 in the community. Of these, 11 are currently unlinked and the remaining 10 are linked to previous patients.

Meanwhile, the air travel bubble (ATB) to allow for quarantine-free travel between Singapore and Hong Kong will be delayed again, after a spike in Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

The Transport Ministry said that Transport Minister S. Iswaran had a meeting on Monday morning with Hong Kong Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau on the issue.

The two cities will monitor the public health situation and review the new launch date of the ATB flights towards the end of phase two (heightened alert) of Singapore's reopening.

Infectious diseases physician Asok Kurup, who also chairs the Academy of Medicine's Chapter of Infectious Disease Physicians, weighs in on these developments.

Separately, in a 118-page report released on Monday, the Emerging Stronger Taskforce makes five recommendations to drive Singapore's post-pandemic transformation as a node for technology, innovation, and enterprise.

Singapore editor Zakir Hussain discusses the main takeaways from the report.

