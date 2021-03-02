The Big Story: 2 of the workers who died in Tuas fire have been identified

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

Two of the workers who died in the Tuas industrial fire last Wednesday (Feb 24) along with site supervisor Marimuthu S, a 38-year-old Indian national, have been identified.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Tuesday (March 2), non-profit organisation ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR) shared an update on the two workers, who were from Bangladesh. IRR focuses on migrant worker issues.

Staying on the topic of foreign workers, we speak to correspondent Yuen Sin. She worked with The Straits Times' investigative team for the second episode of CloseUp, which focuses on the plight of migrant workers in Singapore.

She shares more on how foreign workers are illegally recruited here, and why these illegalities continue despite the enforcement regime that has been put in place.

Meanwhile, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing has told Parliament that Singapore will strengthen its status as a global business and technology hub to ensure a sustainable recovery out of the Covid-19 crisis.

This will involve the use of a three-pronged strategy, which is aimed at turning the challenges of the post-pandemic world into opportunities.

We will also share other Parliament highlights and news in Singapore.