The Big Story: 2 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, not linked to TTSH cluster

There were 18 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday (May 6), bringing Singapore's total to 61,286.

Of these, two were in the community, both of which are not linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital Cluster. There were none from the foreign workers' dormitories.

Meanwhile, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) intends to transfer its media business to a not-for-profit company as part of a strategic review of its various businesses.

Announcing the move on Thursday, SPH chairman Lee Boon Yang said the transfer will enable the media business to focus on quality journalism and invest in talent and new technology to strengthen its digital capabilities.

Separately, a man was charged with one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to his 19-year-old sister at around 11pm on Tuesday.

The Singaporean man allegedly used a wooden pole to hit her in the flat at Block 602 in Clementi West Street 1 that evening.

Looking overseas, India reported a record 412,262 new Covid-19 cases and a record 3,980 daily death toll on Thursday. This second wave of infections has swamped the health system, spreading from cities to the vast countryside.

And we round up this edition of the show with Life Picks.

Journalist Toh Wen Li recommends her art picks for the exhibition Something New Must Turn Up: Six Singaporean Artists After 1965, which showcases the works of six of Singapore's post-independence artists. And film correspondent John Lui reviews the new film The Mitchells vs the Machines, which is currently in Singapore's top five on Netflix.

STFood online editor Hedy Khoo shares why the Banh mi at Banh Mi Thit by Star Baguette is not to be missed.