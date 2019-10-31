The Big Story: 1MDB saga updates, Mahathir on RTS and emerging fault lines for Singaporeans

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, will have reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Thursday's (Oct 31) episode, regional correspondent Leslie Lopez will speak about the US Justice Department's settlement with Malaysian fugitive financier Jho Low over the 1MDB probe.

Deputy political editor Royston Sim will talk about Dr Mahathir's press conference about the progress of the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project.

Senior political correspondent Grace Ho will discuss a study done by the Institute of Policy Studies detailing the emergence of fault lines on class, immigration and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights.

Topics covered in previous episodes include how a phenomenon known as the Indian Ocean Dipole is likely causing the dry spell in Singapore; new government measures to encourage parenthood and marriage; the instances where people have to give their NRIC details under stricter rules from Sept 1; and how the growing presence of virtual restaurants and ghost kitchens by food delivery apps disrupt the food and beverage scene here.