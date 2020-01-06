The Big Story: $1b needed to triple cycling path network in S'pore, and 1MDB scandal - Jho Low speaks to ST

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Monday's (Jan 6) episode, journalist Toh Ting Wei talks about the funds needed to speed up and complete plans to triple the cycling path network in Singapore as revealed by Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min in Parliament on Monday.

Next, regional correspondent Leslie Lopez talks about his exclusive interview with fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, who has claimed that he has been made a target to shift the blame away from a clutch of other parties who played far bigger roles in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal.

Lastly, journalist Jan Lee shares more about the biggest winners and surprises at the 77th Golden Globes Awards.

In #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Rachel Quek looks at the stories trending online.

In Monday's segment, she talks about the potential rain hazards in the wake of Australia's bush fire crisis, creative measures shoppers are taking to circumvent the recent plastic ban in Thailand, and new Instagram filters that predict the future and match users with movie characters.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the fatal Lucky Plaza accident, the Singtel-Grab bid for a digital bank licence, and the rise in piracy incidents in the Singapore Strait.