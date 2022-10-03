The Big Story: 17 children among 125 dead in Indonesia soccer stampede

An independent fact-finding team will likely take about two weeks to complete investigations into Indonesia's deadly soccer stampede that killed at least 125 people in East Java over the weekend, the authorities said on Monday.

Seventeen children were counted among the 125 people dead from the stampede, officials said as the local mayor promised to focus on providing trauma counselling for those affected in one of the world's worst stadium disasters.

Indonesia correspondent Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja joins the programme from the stadium in Malang to share the latest developments.

